Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WH: Trump Supports Revoking Citizenship for Somalis Convicted of Fraud

Q: “Does President Trump want those Somalis to have their citizenship revoked if convicted of fraud?”

Press Sec.: “Absolutely — and it’s something the Department of Homeland Security; the Department of State is currently looking at right now.”

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Iran Threatens Vicious Response “Beyond Imagination” If Trump Backs New Israeli Strikes

Israeli President Herzog Denies Trump Claim That Netanyahu Pardon Is “On Its Way”

Yesh Atid Targets Children: Asks Supreme Court To Halt Funds Transfer For Chareidi Schools

The Enemy Within: “Arab Terror Army Could Make Oct. 7 Seem Like Small Potatoes”

Cabinet Secretary Raps Deputy AG: “Arrests Of Bnei Torah Reduced Chareidi Enlistment!”

Republicans Demand Answers as Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Wealth and Minnesota Fraud Collide

“Supreme Court Is Like A Child Throwing A Tantrum; Yitzchak Amit Has No Boundaries”

LANDMARK NEW FILM: As Israel Faces Growing Pressure, New Film Explores Torah’s Blueprint for National Security as Articulated by the Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT”L

Yeshiva Bochur Tried To Register For Marriage And Discovered He’s Not Jewish

MAZEL TOV! Former Hostages Matan Zangauker and Ilana Gritzewsky Announce Engagement