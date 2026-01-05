China Urges U.S. to Halt Actions Against Venezuela, Calls for Dialogue

Chinese Deputy Ambassador to the UN Sun Lei: “We urge the U.S. to heed the overwhelming voice of the international community…stop toppling the government of Venezuela and return to the path of political solutions through dialogue and negotiations.”
