2nd Time: Israeli Caught Filming Bennett’s Home For Iran

In the second such incident in less than a month, an Israeli was arrested after filming outside the home of former prime minister Naftali Bennett in Ra’anana on behalf of Iran, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police announced in a joint statement on Monday.

Lekachao Demsash, a 30-year-old resident of Rishon L’Tzion, was arrested last month for alleged security offenses under the direction of Iranian intelligence elements.

He received payments for the missions, including filming locations in Rishon L’Tzion, Herziliya, Petach Tikvah, Ashdod, and Yavneh and sending the footage to his handlers.

The report follows a previous incident revealed last month when another Israeli resident of Rishon L’Tzion was arrested for filming outside Bennett’s home and other locations for Iran.

Shin Bet officials assess that the Iranian attempts to gather intelligence on Bennett are part of a plot to assassinate him.

An indictment was filed against Demsash on Monday at the Central District Court in Lod.

