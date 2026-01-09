Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Khamenei Blames Vandals For Destroying Iranian Property

Khamenei: Last night in Tehran, and in some other places, a bunch of vandals came and destroyed a building belonging to their own country.

For example, suppose they destroyed a certain building or a wall, just to please the President of America…

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Rosh Yeshiva: “They Told Him: ‘You Won’t Encounter Women’—It Was A Lie”

15-Year-Old Israeli Indicted for Planning ISIS-Inspired Suicide Bombing Terror Attack

HaRav Landau’s Response: What To Be Mechazeik In Wake Of Tragedy

“Our Blood Has Been Made Cheap! One Law For Kaplan And Another For Chareidim”

TEHILLIM: Jewish Girl From Teaneck Seriously Injured After Rock Thrown At School Bus On NJ Turnpike

Julie Menin Makes History As NYC Council Unanimously Elects Her Its First Jewish Speaker

Rare Incident: Ponevezh Bochur Detained & Transferred To Military Police

Mamdani’s First Major Move: New York City to Pilot Universal Care for Toddlers

Court Releases Bus Driver Who Killed Chareidi Teen To House Arrest

Arab Who Infiltrated Israel And Tore Down Dozens Of Mezuzahs Arrested