The Legacy of R’Mendy Rosenberg Z”L

Why This Raffle? R’ Mendy Rosenberg z”l was a devoted Hatzolah member who saved lives and helped thousands. After being diagnosed with ALS, he endured years of suffering — yet still completed the entire Shas, inspiring Klal Yisrael with his strength and faith. He left behind his wife and five children.

Mendy’s Legacy Fund helps families facing ALS and serious illness cover basic living expenses, allowing them to focus on dignity, care, and time together.

By entering this raffle, you’re supporting this vital mission — and have a chance to win a Hublot Spirit of Big Bang 18k King Gold watch (Worth $43,500!!).

ENTER HERE: https://www.rayze.it/mendysfund26/

