Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Pushes Advisers for “Decisive” Military Options Against Iran, U.S. Boosts Middle East Forces

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, President Trump is pressing advisers for what he calls “decisive” military options against Iran, even after pulling back from ordering strikes last week.

* The U.S. has moved additional military assets into the Middle East, including fighter jets, an aircraft carrier, and air-defense systems, officials said.

* No strikes have been ordered as of yet, and officials continue to question whether airstrikes alone would achieve Trump’s goals, citing risks of escalation and the absence of a clear endgame.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Channel 13 Reporter: “The Goal—No Chareidim At All In 50 Years; Only In Museums”

NJ Gov. Murphy Pardons Moshe Glick, Ending Baseless Prosecution Tied to Pro-Palestinian Protest

TRAGEDY: Naftali Tzvi Kramer Z”L Struck And Killed By Bus & Killed Near Komemiyut While Returning From Hafganah

🚨 HIGH COURT RULES: No Autopsies On Babies Who Died At Jerusalem Daycare

Protests Against Autopsies: Jerusalem Teen Run Over, In Moderate Condition

2 Extremists Arrested For Attacking Shas MK’s Son Over Chareidi Draft Law

Good News: 67 Babies Hospitalized After Daycare Tragedy Released From Hospital

“Heil Hitler” & Near Ramming: Chassidish Bochurim Attacked In Melbourne

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate Spark Outrage After Filmed Glorifying Hitler at Miami Nightclub

Hackers Hijack Iranian State TV to Air Anti-Regime Message Urging Security Forces to Defect