Trump Pushes Advisers for “Decisive” Military Options Against Iran, U.S. Boosts Middle East Forces

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, President Trump is pressing advisers for what he calls “decisive” military options against Iran, even after pulling back from ordering strikes last week.

* The U.S. has moved additional military assets into the Middle East, including fighter jets, an aircraft carrier, and air-defense systems, officials said.

* No strikes have been ordered as of yet, and officials continue to question whether airstrikes alone would achieve Trump’s goals, citing risks of escalation and the absence of a clear endgame.