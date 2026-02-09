Senior Israeli Security Officials Probed in Classified Intelligence Case

Senior Israeli Security Figures Probed in Classified Security Case

Israel’s security authorities are investigating an intelligence case involving individuals who hold senior positions within the defense establishment.

According to the suspicion, classified information originating from the IDF and the defense system was improperly used, constituting suspected serious offenses related to the handling of classified security material.

Those involved hold significant roles within the security apparatus. A gag order has been imposed on the case, preventing the publication of additional details.