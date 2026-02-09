Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Explosive-Laden Ambush on Armored Van Foiled in Italy, Two Suspects Arrested

An armed robbery attempt targeting a BTV armored cash-in-transit van was thwarted this morning on the SS 613 highway in Italy’s Puglia region.

Authorities say at least six attackers were involved. Some of the gunmen posed as police officers, using vehicles equipped with flashing lights to stop traffic. During the ambush, explosives were used in an attempt to breach the armored van.

The attackers exchanged gunfire with responding officers at the scene. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Two suspects were detained while attempting to flee.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Antisemitism in Paris: 3 Jews Threatened With Knife Outside Shul

7 Suspects In Chareidi Cities Arrested For Massive Fraud Scheme

Severe Alleged Abuse At Daycare Center in Beit Aryeh: 6 Staff Members Arrested

As Aid Flows Into Gaza: Hamas Terrorists Fire At IDF In 3rd Ceasefire Violation Within A Week

Dramatic Operation: IDF Special Forces Capture Senior Terrorist In Lebanon

U.S. Warns Iran: Next Talks Must Deliver Real Concessions; Military Pressure Mounts As Bibi Plans Visit To US

“You Start, We Finish”: Tehran Unveils Huge Banner With Open Threat Against Israel

“He Is Not A Leader”: New Leak Shows Netanyahu Prioritized Restraint as Hamas Prepared For Oct. 7 Massacre

“Take The Vaccine, Please”: Top US Health Official Dr. Mehmet Oz Begs American To Get Vaxxed For Measles

Avreich Was Prevented From Putting On Tefillin In Military Prison