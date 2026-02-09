Explosive-Laden Ambush on Armored Van Foiled in Italy, Two Suspects Arrested

An armed robbery attempt targeting a BTV armored cash-in-transit van was thwarted this morning on the SS 613 highway in Italy’s Puglia region.

Authorities say at least six attackers were involved. Some of the gunmen posed as police officers, using vehicles equipped with flashing lights to stop traffic. During the ambush, explosives were used in an attempt to breach the armored van.

The attackers exchanged gunfire with responding officers at the scene. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Two suspects were detained while attempting to flee.