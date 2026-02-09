Advertise
Israeli Journalist Questioned Over Suspected Contact With Iranian Operatives

Journalist Questioned in Case Involving Suspected Contact With Iranian Operatives

•⁠ ⁠An independent Israeli journalist voluntarily contacted police after receiving unsolicited messages he found suspicious.

•⁠ ⁠He was later questioned by the Shin Bet and police on suspicion of contact with Iranian operatives, a claim he denies.

•⁠ ⁠The journalist said he was unaware the individuals were Iranian and that the messages appeared similar to routine professional inquiries.

•⁠ ⁠A Jerusalem court initially extended his detention, but the district court overturned the decision and ordered his release under restrictive conditions.

