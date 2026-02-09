Tentative Deals at Two NYC Hospital Systems May End Weeks-Long Nurses’ Strike

NYC Nurses’ Strike Nears End After Tentative Deal at Two Hospital Systems

•⁠ ⁠Nurses at two of New York City’s three major hospital systems reached tentative agreements, setting the stage for the strike to end after several weeks.

•⁠ ⁠The strike was driven by disputes over staffing levels, pay, working conditions, and patient safety, with nurses saying chronic understaffing was harming care.

•⁠ ⁠The agreements will now be put to a membership vote, and nurses at the two systems are expected to return to work if the deals are ratified.