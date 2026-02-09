House Passes Bipartisan Housing Bill Targeting Affordability

House passes bipartisan housing bill as Trump targets affordability concerns

The House passed bipartisan legislation aimed at expanding affordable housing supply, as President Trump focuses on lowering housing costs nationwide.

•⁠ ⁠The bill streamlines federal housing programs and reduces regulatory barriers to encourage new home construction.

•⁠ ⁠Lawmakers said the measure is designed to increase housing availability, particularly for low- and middle-income Americans.

•⁠ ⁠The legislation now heads to the Senate, as the Trump administration continues pushing housing affordability as a key economic priority.