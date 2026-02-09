Advertise
CIA Accelerates Access to New Tech Amid Competition With China

CIA moves to speed up access to new technology amid China race

•⁠ ⁠The CIA announced a new acquisition framework designed to cut red tape and speed up access to breakthrough technologies.

•⁠ ⁠The agency says the move will help it deploy innovative tools faster as it competes with China.

•⁠ ⁠CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis said the agency is expanding partnerships with U.S. startups and industry leaders, including in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, financial technology, and microchips.

•⁠ ⁠Officials say lengthy federal procurement processes have slowed innovation and deterred startups, an issue the new framework aims to address.

