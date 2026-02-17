Released Shalit Deal Terrorist Arrested at Kfar Saba Mall Entrance

A terrorist released in the Shalit deal was arrested at the entrance to a mall in Kfar Saba after his behavior aroused the suspicion of a security guard, the police revealed on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred last week, began when a security guard at the mall reported a suspicious individual trying to enter the mall. Police officers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect.

He was identified as a resident of Gaza who was released in the Shalit deal and had entered Israel illegally.