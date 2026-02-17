Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TONIGHT!!! WIN $250,000.00 CASH!! Selling Only 799 Tickets!! (750 Tickets SOLD ALREADY)

Communicated Content

WIN TONIGHT $250,000.00

Live drawing: February 17, 2026
 

OVER 760 TICKETS SOLD ALREADY!!
 
 

History Is Calling!!
Win $250,000.00!!

$1200 A Ticket 

Get your Ticket now: $100 A Month For 12 Months

SELLING ONLY 760 TICKETS!!!

https://www.charidy.com/250k?utm_source=ly36

WIN TONIGHT $250,000.00

Live drawing: February 17, 2026
 

OVER 750 TICKETS SOLD ALREADY!!
 
 

History Is Calling!!
Win $250,000.00!!

$1200 A Ticket 

Get your Ticket now: $100 A Month For 12 Months

SELLING ONLY 760 TICKETS!!!

https://www.charidy.com/250k?utm_source=ly36

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israel Upgrades F-35 Jets With Extended Range, Signaling Readiness To Strike Iran

Pentagon Moves to Rebuild Bunker-Buster Arsenal After Operation Midnight Hammer

HaRav Shlomo Amar: “Better To Abolish The Rabbanut Than Hold Exams For Women”

Collective Punishment: 28 Detainees From Bnei Brak Riots Released; Most Had No Connection To Riots

Bondi Beach Terrorist Makes First Court Appearance

“Houthis Are Training to Infiltrate Israel; IDF On High Alert,” Security Officials Warns

Report: Hamas Is Setting Conditions For Phase B Of Ceasefire

MAILBAG: Call In Jared Kushner And Trump’s Board Of Peace To Resolve Chareidi Draft Tensions

Donald Trump Said He Will Support Israeli Strike On Iran’s Ballistic Missiles If Talks Fail, Report Claims

EXPLOSIVE NIGHT IN YERUSHALAYIM: Fresh Clashes Erupt Near Kikar HaShabbos; 27 Arrested In Bnei Brak Turmoil