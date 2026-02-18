Women of the Wall Disrupt Rosh Chodesh at Kosel, Block Entrance With Torah Reading

One day after the fate of the Kosel’s kedusha was casually tossed around by Supreme Court justices, one of the petitioners, the Women of the Wall organization, escalated its monthly antics on Wednesday morning, Rosh Chodesh Adar.

The members of the group not only violated the law by bringing a Sefer Torah to the Kosel, they blocked the main entrance and exit to the site by holding a “Kriyas HaTorah” ceremony while completely ignoring the instructions of the police and Kosel ushers, endangering the thousands of people who came to daven at the Kosel.