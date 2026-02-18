IDF Soldier Staff Sgt. Ofri Yafe Killed in Gaza Friendly Fire Incident



An IDF soldier was killed overnight in a friendly fire incident in the Gaza Strip. He was identified as Staff Sgt. Ofri Yafe, z’l, 21, from HaYogev, a moshav in northern Israel. He served in the Paratrooper Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit.

Army Radio reported that the incident occurred in the Yellow Line area when two paratrooper soldiers were carrying out routine activities in Khan Younis, searching and clearing buildings of terror infrastructure.

At about 2:00 a.m., one soldier mistakenly identified the second soldier as a terrorist and opened fire. Sadly, the soldier was pronounced dead even before arriving at the hospital.