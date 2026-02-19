Commission Approves Trump’s $400M White House Ballroom Amid Public Opposition



The Commission of Fine Arts approved President Trump’s proposed $400 million, 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom, advancing the project ahead of the expected preliminary review.

•⁠ ⁠The panel’s longtime secretary reported receiving more than 2,000 public messages in one week, saying over 99% expressed opposition citing legal, preservation, and transparency concerns.

•⁠ ⁠The project still requires approval from the National Capital Planning Commission, now chaired by Trump ally Will Scharf, while a federal judge weighs legal challenges.