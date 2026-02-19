Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Commission Approves Trump’s $400M White House Ballroom Amid Public Opposition


The Commission of Fine Arts approved President Trump’s proposed $400 million, 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom, advancing the project ahead of the expected preliminary review.

•⁠ ⁠The panel’s longtime secretary reported receiving more than 2,000 public messages in one week, saying over 99% expressed opposition citing legal, preservation, and transparency concerns.

•⁠ ⁠The project still requires approval from the National Capital Planning Commission, now chaired by Trump ally Will Scharf, while a federal judge weighs legal challenges.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

OPEN THREAT: Netanyahu Warns Iran of “Unimaginable” Retaliation If Israel Is Attacked

President Trump: I’ll Make Iran Strike Decision Within 10 Days, Warns Regime Of “Bad Things” To Come

Likud Minister Explodes: “Antisemitism Perpetrated By Jews Against Chareidim”

Billionaire Tax Battle Explodes as Democrats Fracture Ahead of Midterms

Trump Officials Plan To Build 5,000-Soldier Base In Gaza, Leaked Docs Reveal

How Stress Turns Complex People Into Simple Enemies | Chayi Hanfling, LCSW

FALL FROM GRACE: Former Prince Andrew Arrested On Suspicion Of Misconduct In Public Office

WSJ: US Deploys Most Air Power in Middle East Since 2003 Iraq Invasion

Israel On Maximum Alert: Rescue Services and Home Front Command Ordered to Prepare for War

Report: Iran Pressuring Hezbollah To Join In Attacking Israel If War Breaks Out