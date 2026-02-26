MAJOR SECURITY SCANDAL: Senior Shin Bet Official Arrested in Alleged Gaza Smuggling Scandal; ₪6.5M Seized



MAJOR SECURITY SCANDAL: A senior Shin Bet official has been arrested for allegedly abusing his authority to smuggle goods into the Gaza Strip in exchange for huge amounts of money, i24News revealed on Thursday morning.

Authorities discovered 6.5 million shekels in cash in the suspect’s possession.

Reports indicate that an indictment has been filed against the official, whose identity remains under a gag order. The Shin Bet has not yet issued an official statement on the report

Further details cannot yet be disclosed, but what has been uncovered so far is only “the tip of the iceberg,” according to the report.