Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MAJOR SECURITY SCANDAL: Senior Shin Bet Official Arrested in Alleged Gaza Smuggling Scandal; ₪6.5M Seized


MAJOR SECURITY SCANDAL: A senior Shin Bet official has been arrested for allegedly abusing his authority to smuggle goods into the Gaza Strip in exchange for huge amounts of money, i24News revealed on Thursday morning.

Authorities discovered 6.5 million shekels in cash in the suspect’s possession.

Reports indicate that an indictment has been filed against the official, whose identity remains under a gag order. The Shin Bet has not yet issued an official statement on the report

Further details cannot yet be disclosed, but what has been uncovered so far is only “the tip of the iceberg,” according to the report.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

READY TO STRIKE: US Deployed Entire F-22 Squadron To Israel; Hundreds Of Soldiers

🎶 LISTEN AND ENJOY: Famous Moditzer Shoshanas Yaakov – Performed by Nissim Saal

MAILBAG: Debt, Despair, and Denial: The Seminary Price Explosion Has Become Insane

Hezbollah Threatens That Targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Would Trigger Intervention

CRACKDOWN: VP Vance Says Trump Admin Halting $259 Million In Minnesota Medicaid Funding Over Fraud Concerns

“People Are Being Killed? She Doesn’t Care:” Porush Slams The “Attorney General Of The Losers’ Government”

“By Accident, Something Happens”: Yeshiva Bochur Under Interrogation For Apparent Threat To Assassinate Netanyahu

“Welcome To Hell”: Iran Unveils Menacing Threat Against Israel On Giant Billboard

BRUTAL TAKEDOWN: Mark Levin Brands Tucker Carlson A “Traitor” In Explosive Podcast Attack

MAILBAG: Turning the Tables on Hate: A Lesson from the Tyler Oliveira Video