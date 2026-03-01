

Three Killed, 14 Injured in Suspected Terror-Linked Shooting at Austin Bar; Gunman Fatally Shot by Police

Three people were killed and 14 others injured in a mass shooting early Sunday morning at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, a popular bar in downtown Austin’s entertainment district on West Sixth Street. The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Senegal and residing in Pflugerville, Texas, opened fire on patrons outside the venue just before 2 a.m. Authorities described the incident as potentially terrorism-related, with the FBI assisting in the investigation. Diagne was wearing a sweater emblazoned with “Property of Allah” and reportedly had an undershirt featuring the Iranian flag; a Quran was also found in his vehicle.Police Chief Lisa Davis stated that officers responded within seconds to reports of gunfire, confronted the shooter—who had circled the block multiple times in an SUV before exiting to fire—and fatally shot him at the scene.

EMS Chief Robert Luckritz confirmed that three victims were pronounced dead at the location, while 14 others were transported to area hospitals, including three in critical condition. Mayor Kirk Watson commended first responders for their rapid intervention, noting that their quick actions likely prevented further loss of life amid the chaos.