🔥 HaRav Yaakov Meir Shechter on Siren During Shiur: “A Call from Shamayim to Do Teshuvah”

🔥 A siren sounded at the home of the tzaddik, HaRav Yaakov Meir Shechter, on Motzei Shabbos as he was delivering words of chizuk to his talmidim.
The Rav responded and said, “This is not a siren — we are being called from Shamayim to do teshuvah.”
