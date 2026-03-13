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Dutch Police Investigate Suspected Arson at Rotterdam Synagogue, Four Teens Detained

Dutch police are investigating a suspected arson attack at a synagogue in Rotterdam after an explosion early Friday caused a small fire at the entrance of the building. Authorities say the blaze began around 3:40 a.m. and was quickly extinguished, with no injuries reported.

Police later detained four teenagers in a car near another synagogue in the city as part of the investigation. Jewish leaders and officials in the Netherlands strongly condemned the incident as an antisemitic attack, warning that rising hostility toward Jewish communities is increasingly manifesting in acts of violence.

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