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France Proposes Lebanon-Israel Peace Plan, Calls for Recognition and Territorial Adjustments


France has drafted a proposal to end the war in Lebanon that would include Lebanon recognizing Israel as part of a broader peace framework, according to Axios.

Israel and the United States are reviewing the plan, aiming to reach a political declaration within about a month.

The proposal calls for Lebanon to recognize Israel and respect its sovereignty. At the same time, Israel would withdraw from areas captured during the war, and the Lebanese army would redeploy south of the Litani River.

Lebanon has agreed to use the plan as a basis for talks, which French officials hope to host in Paris.

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