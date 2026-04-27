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JOIN NOW, YOU WON’T REGRET IT! YWN Launches Official WhatsApp “Channel”

YWN has officially launched a new WhatsApp Channel so you can receive breaking news alerts in real time. This is not a “group” or a “community”. Be sure to turn notifications ON for the YWN channel so you never miss an important update. (This is separate from our popular WhstApp Communities (Groups).

You will see the channel where you see status. The news is delivered in a much faster manner than anything else.

Join the more than 150,000 people already following YWN across our existing WhatsApp platforms and stay informed the moment news breaks.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN NOW!

One Response

  1. April 7, 2026 10:17 am at 10:17 am #2533447 REPLY
    rescue
    Participant in Coffee Room
    Rd tietalbaum I wouldn’t make fun of me if I were you as we um revealed the fact that you were quoting revelation which is the Christian Bible. So if you want to point fingers at me I wouldn’t do that would I

    ‘I am not Rd tietalbaum, but I am dismayed that the above participant in the Coffee Room part of Yeshiva World New’s website is quoting another religion’s god. There is a commandment that goes something like this, ‘Do not speak about the gods of other religions is is forbidden’ (paraphrased) Shemos Mishpatim 23:13. Please do not allow this contributor to continue to display his other religion on this or any other part of you website, Yeshiva World News.com. Thank you very much. dlm.

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