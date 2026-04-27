JOIN NOW, YOU WON’T REGRET IT! YWN Launches Official WhatsApp “Channel”

YWN has officially launched a new WhatsApp Channel so you can receive breaking news alerts in real time. This is not a “group” or a “community”. Be sure to turn notifications ON for the YWN channel so you never miss an important update. (This is separate from our popular WhstApp Communities (Groups).

You will see the channel where you see status. The news is delivered in a much faster manner than anything else.

Join the more than 150,000 people already following YWN across our existing WhatsApp platforms and stay informed the moment news breaks.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN NOW!