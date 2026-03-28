💔 HY’D: Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Katz, 22, Of New Haven Killed In Action In Lebanon



💔 HY’D: Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Katz HY”D, 22, a resident of New Haven Connecticut, and a Lubavitcher Chosid, was killed in battle in Lebanon.

His father, Mendy Katz, shared the heartbreaking news, writing: “With unspeakable tragedy I regret to inform you that my 22 year old son Moshe Yitzchak a*h a sergeant in the idf, fell in battle in Lebanon.”

He described his son as “my oldest son with a zest for life and jokes,” adding, “My heart is shattered and the wound is real. May he be a malitz yosher for only good things.”

The levaya is expected to take place in Eretz Yisroel.