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Israeli Man Indicted for Spying for Iran, Filming Sensitive Military Sites


Jerusalem prosecutors indicted Ali Jaber, 23, for knowingly maintaining contact with an Iranian intelligence operative and passing information that could assist the enemy.

•⁠ ⁠He made contact in January via Telegram after searching for temporary work, received paid assignments, opened a PayPal account, and was initially paid about $80.

•⁠ ⁠He photographed a traffic circle near Eilat and sent images and videos connected to Ovda Air Base, including inside a room and footage from the road outside, where he was working.

•⁠ ⁠The indictment says he later suspected the contact was tied to Iran, and refused more sensitive requests.

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