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U.S. Reopens Embassy in Caracas as Venezuela Diplomatic Relations Resume


U.S. Embassy operations in Caracas, Venezuela, resumed Monday, marking a key step in the Trump administration’s plan for the country.

•⁠ ⁠The reopening will allow direct engagement with Venezuela’s interim government, civil society, and private sector, according to a State Department memo.

•⁠ ⁠U.S. officials said there is no timeline yet for full public services, which have been handled through the U.S. embassy in Bogotá since 2019, as Acting President Delcy Rodríguez consolidates power after Nicolás Maduro’s capture.

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