H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack In Southern Lebanon

An IDF soldier was killed and three soldiers were wounded in an overnight drone attack in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Monday morning.
The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati, H’yd, 20, from Rosh Haayin. He served in the Maglan unit of the Commando Brigade.
An explosive drone fired by Hezbollah struck an IDF post near Beaufort Castle, killing Tzarfati, H’yd, and wounding three soldiers, one seriously and two lightly.
Tzarfati is the 14th soldier to be killed in southern Lebanon since the “ceasefire” was announced.
(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)
One Response
You arrest Bnei Torah, you endanger your soldiers lives!
what kind of ceasefire do the Zionists sign when 14 soldiers are killed and their average age is 19? 25 soldiers are now disabled because of the “ceasefire”, what is the Zionist government focused on, imprisioning Torah learners