H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack In Southern Lebanon

An IDF soldier was killed and three soldiers were wounded in an overnight drone attack in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Monday morning.

The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati, H’yd, 20, from Rosh Haayin. He served in the Maglan unit of the Commando Brigade.

An explosive drone fired by Hezbollah struck an IDF post near Beaufort Castle, killing Tzarfati, H’yd, and wounding three soldiers, one seriously and two lightly.

Tzarfati is the 14th soldier to be killed in southern Lebanon since the “ceasefire” was announced.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)