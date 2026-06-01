TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab Rams Into Group Of Teens, 3 Wounded, 1 Seriously

Three Israelis were wounded in a ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction between Jerusalem and Chevron on Sunday evening.

A vehicle struck pedestrians near the junction, including two teenage girls, a 17-year-old who was evacuated from the scene in serious condition, and a 15-year-old who was evacuated in light condition. A third person, 25, was treated for shock and evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

Security forces and soldiers who were deployed at the junction responded quickly, opening fire at the car and neutralizing the terrorist. The terrorist was later identified as a 31-year-old resident of Chevron.

A large number of IDF forces were deployed to the scene following the attack. The soldiers blocked the roads leading to the junction to allow the victims to be treated at the scene and to rule out the possibility of additional terrorists in the area.

Yaron Rosenthal, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, spoke from the scene of the attack, saying: “It was a severe attack. A terrorist tried to run over a group of boys and girls. We have several wounded. The terrorist was eliminated very quickly by IDF forces.”

MDA paramedics Moshe Benita and EMT Chaim Sharabi recounted: “When we arrived at the scene of the attack, we noticed a big commotion and a vehicle near a bus stop. Next to the vehicle lay a 17-year-old girl, who was fully conscious and suffering from severe injuries to her lower limbs. We provided her with initial medical treatment at the scene, including stopping the bleeding, and evacuated her by intensive care ambulance to the hospital in serious condition. Additional Magen David Adom teams provided medical treatment to another injured person, a 15-year-old girl in mild condition who suffered a facial injury.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)