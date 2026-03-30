Bannon Calls for Arab States to Lead Action in Middle East Conflict

🤡 Former White House chief strategist and Trump confidant Steve Bannon on the fighting in the Middle East: Let’s have the Arabs. I want Arabs. I want UAE, MBZ, who’s the best they got over there. And he’s got a real army; it’s not huge — Kharg Island, there’s your objective. Go.

Throw in a couple of Qatari and Saudi princes. Get them out of London. Get them out of the casinos.

Netanyahu’s kid (Yair) down in Miami; turf him out tomorrow. Where’s DHS? We need him. Get him, throw him out, get him back there. Put a uniform on him. Let’s have him in the first wave.