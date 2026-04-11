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U.S. Begins Mine-Clearing Operations in Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Central Command says it began preparations today to clear naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers — the USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy — operated in the area, transiting the strait and conducting operations in the Arabian Gulf.

The effort is part of a broader mission to ensure the critical waterway is cleared of mines previously laid by Iran’s IRGC, with additional U.S. assets, including underwater drones, expected to join the operation in the coming days.

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