Mamdani Plans City-Owned Discount Grocery Stores in NYC Expansion Proposal



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to announce Sunday that New York City will open a city-owned grocery store in East Harlem by the end of his first term.

The city aims to invest about $30 million in construction, with plans for five stores total, including one in each borough.

Mamdani says the stores will offer discounted groceries and address affordability, while the city will waive rent and real estate taxes; the store will be built on an empty lot without displacing vendors.

The plan faces concerns over costs and feasibility, with estimates reaching $100 million annually under union labor.