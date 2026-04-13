Vance: U.S. Demands Full Reopening of Strait of Hormuz, Rejects Iran “Moving the Goalposts” in Talks



US, Iran Mull Second Round of Talks After Failed Islamabad Meeting

The U.S. and Iran are discussing another round of face-to-face talks for a longer-term ceasefire after negotiations in Islamabad led by Vice President JD Vance failed to produce a breakthrough.

The goal is to hold new talks before a two-week ceasefire announced April 7 expires next week, with a possible return to Islamabad or alternative venues under consideration.

Pakistan’s prime minister said efforts are ongoing, while Turkey and Egypt are also involved in diplomacy and could host a future meeting.