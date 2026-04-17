Netanyahu: Temporary Lebanon Ceasefire Agreed, Security Zone Established, Talks With Lebanon Underway

Netanyahu: We agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon at Trump’s request.

We achieved great accomplishments. We created for the first time a long security zone along the entire northern border.

For the first time in 43 years, Israel and Lebanon are talking directly. We will give an opportunity for a diplomatic and military solution. The road to peace is still long, but we have begun it.

One way or another, we will restore security to the residents of the North, and with God’s help, we will act and we will succeed.