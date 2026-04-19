Confusion Swirls Over US-Iran Talks Amid Conflicting Reports on Delegations and Ceasefire Deal



Developments surrounding the upcoming US-Iran talks continue to shift by the hour, with conflicting reports over who is attending and what is actually happening.

Earlier today, President Trump told MS NOW that Vice President JD Vance would not participate in tomorrow’s peace talks with Iran. Hours later, new reports indicated Vance is now expected to lead the US delegation to Pakistan for the negotiations.

At the same time, Iranian media outlet Tasnim claimed Tehran would not send a delegation while the US naval blockade remains in place. But separate Iranian sources told CNN that an Iranian team is now expected to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday for talks with the US.

Those same sources say both sides are hoping to issue a symbolic joint statement on Wednesday extending the ceasefire. They added that if talks progress smoothly and Trump agrees to attend, Iran’s president could also join for a joint signing meeting.

With statements changing throughout the day, uncertainty continues to surround whether the talks will happen as planned, who will attend, and whether a broader diplomatic breakthrough is possible.