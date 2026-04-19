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Netanyahu Hints at Iran Developments, Jokes With Javier Milei During Jerusalem Meeting

Prime Minister Netanyahu hinted at possible new developments involving Iran during a meeting in Jerusalem with Argentine President Javier Milei.

“It’s not over yet. Any moment could bring us new developments,” Netanyahu said.

Referring to Milei’s previous visit shortly before Israel’s strike on Iran in June, Netanyahu joked that “every time President Milei comes, something very big happens,” adding that no one knows what tomorrow or the day after may bring.

At the end of his remarks, Netanyahu joked to Milei, saying that “since you are a Lubavitcher, you’re now part of the mishpacha.”

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