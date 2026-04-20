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U.S. Diplomatic Cables Warn Iran War Hurting Global Standing, Alliances


Internal U.S. diplomatic cables warn that the Iran war is damaging America’s reputation and security ties abroad, particularly in Bahrain, Azerbaijan, and Indonesia.

•⁠ ⁠The cables say pro-Iran messaging has outpaced U.S. outreach online, while American embassies were largely limited to reposting approved WH and State Department statements.

•⁠ ⁠In Bahrain, officials and contacts reportedly warned that public confidence in U.S. security commitments is being eroded amid perceptions that Washington prioritized Israel and abandoned Gulf allies. In Azerbaijan and Indonesia, diplomats warned that U.S. influence is slipping as local media narratives and anti-U.S. sentiment grow.

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