CBP Seizes Over $1.1M in Cocaine Hidden in “Empty” Truck at Texas Border



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $1.1 million worth of cocaine from an “empty” commercial tractor-trailer at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in Texas.

•⁠ ⁠CBP said officers intercepted nearly 100 pounds of suspected cocaine after stopping the trailer on April 15.

•⁠ ⁠Following a canine alert and physical inspection, authorities discovered 32 concealed packages hidden within the trailer floor, with a combined weight of over 83 pounds.

•⁠ ⁠Officials said the estimated street value of the seizure was $1,111,503, and the Homeland Security has opened a criminal investigation.