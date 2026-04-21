Trump Defends “Operation Midnight Hammer,” Says Iran Nuclear Sites “Totally Obliterated” And Slams Democrats And Media



🚨 President Trump issued a fiery statement attacking top Democrats and major media outlets, while strongly defending “Operation Midnight Hammer,” claiming it “totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear-related sites.

Trump asserted that Iran has been unable to access or recover materials from the targeted locations, adding that U.S. Space Force surveillance is monitoring the sites continuously.

He also lashed out at figures including Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, as well as outlets like the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and “60 Minutes,” accusing them of attempting to undermine the operation.