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Two U.S. Embassy Officials Killed In Mexico Crash After Drug Lab Raid, Reports Say CIA Links Suspected


Two U.S. Embassy officials killed in a car crash in Mexico after a raid on a secret drug lab were working for the CIA at the time, according to security officials.

•⁠ ⁠The two Americans and two Mexican officials were killed when their vehicle plunged roughly 600 feet off a cliff and burst into flames after returning from the operation.

•⁠ ⁠The officials had supervised, but did not directly participate in, the raid on the clandestine lab, which Chihuahua’s attorney general described as one of the largest ever found.

•⁠ ⁠The incident comes as the CIA expands intelligence-sharing, training for Mexican anti-drug units.

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