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U.S. Southern Command Launches Autonomous Warfare Unit To Expand Drones And AI Across All Domains

U.S. Southern Command announced a new Autonomous Warfare Command focused on expanding the use of drones, AI, and unmanned systems across land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains.

The initiative will be led by U.S. Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan and is aimed at boosting operational capabilities, strengthening regional partnerships, countering threats such as cartels, and improving disaster response.

Officials say the command will coordinate with the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group and other military branches to integrate advanced technologies across the Americas.

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