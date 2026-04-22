CENTCOM Says 30+ Vessels Turned Back Amid Iran Blockade Operations

CENTCOM announced that American forces have directed 30+ vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the U.S. blockade against Iran.
• CENTCOM said reports claiming several commercial ships evaded the blockade over the past 24 hours are inaccurate.
• According to the statement, the Iranian-flagged tankers Hero II and Hedy are anchored in Chah Bahar, Iran, after being intercepted by U.S. forces earlier this week.
• CENTCOM added that the vessel Dorena is under escort of a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean after previously attempting to violate the blockade.