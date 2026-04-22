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CENTCOM Says 30+ Vessels Turned Back Amid Iran Blockade Operations


CENTCOM announced that American forces have directed 30+ vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the U.S. blockade against Iran.

•⁠ ⁠CENTCOM said reports claiming several commercial ships evaded the blockade over the past 24 hours are inaccurate.

•⁠ ⁠According to the statement, the Iranian-flagged tankers Hero II and Hedy are anchored in Chah Bahar, Iran, after being intercepted by U.S. forces earlier this week.

•⁠ ⁠CENTCOM added that the vessel Dorena is under escort of a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean after previously attempting to violate the blockade.

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