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My name is Hadassah, a mother of four in Jerusalem.


I am very sick, and each day I grow weaker. Instead of caring for my children, I watch my husband struggle to hold everything together alone. We are three months behind on rent and facing eviction. I look at my children and feel a pain I cannot put into words—fear that they may soon have no home, while I am fighting just to stay alive.

I am begging for help to keep a roof over their heads and continue my treatment. Please, have mercy on my children.

Please daven for me, Hadassah Hadar bas Anat

DONATE HERE: https://Thechesedfund.com/chesedprojects/356?aff=2040a

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