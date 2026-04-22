Boro Park Business Community Turns Out in Force for BPJCC Business Breakfast [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

By M.C. Millman

Nearly two hundred entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals gathered at the BPJCC Community Center on Sunday, April 19, for the highly anticipated BPJCC Business and Networking Breakfast, for a morning of networking and practical takeaways, presented by the Boro Park Jewish Community Council in partnership with Metropolitan Commercial Bank.

The sold-out event brought together members of Boro Park’s thriving business community for an impactful morning of networking, expert-led panels, practical strategies, and relationship building, all designed to help local businesses expand.

Guests enjoyed a gourmet five-star breakfast brunch and an opportunity to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, vendors, and decision-makers from across the community.

The program included a discussion of one of today’s most relevant topics, AI and its impact on small and mid-sized businesses, along with remarks from Thomas Goldrick, SBA Director of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, and a roundtable conversation featuring well-known local sales coaches.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank was well represented at the event, with Rus Ilishayev, Vice President and Market Sales Manager of the MCB Boro Park Banking Center, Daniel Delahanty, CRA and Fair Banking Director, and Thomas Goldrick, MCB SBA Lender, all of whom spent time connecting with attendees and sharing how the Bank supports local businesses.

“Metropolitan Commercial Bank is proud to partner with BPJCC to bring together such a dynamic group of local business leaders. Events like this highlight the strength and resilience of the Boro Park business community, and we remain committed to supporting their growth through the financial solutions, guidance, and relationships they need to succeed.” Mark R. Defazio, Founder, President & CEO, Metropolitan Commercial Bank

“This event was about creating real opportunities for local business owners to learn, connect, and grow together,” said Avi Greenstein, CEO of BPJCC. “Boro Park is home to an incredible entrepreneurial spirit, and today’s turnout showed how committed this community is to taking their businesses to the next level. I want to thank Metropolitan Commercial Bank for their incredible partnership and continued strong support of the Boro Park community in so many ways.”

Attendees praised the event, coordinated by Yaakov Shapiro from Cube production, for delivering immediate value and meaningful connections.

“This was one of the most practical business events I’ve attended,” said Shimon Gelbart, owner of Product and Food Photography. “I walked away with actionable ideas I can implement immediately and several valuable new contacts. I also appreciate the past BPJCC business workshops I attended, which gave me the push to continue with my business.”

“The energy in the room was incredible,” said Motty Markowitz, owner of Glitz Home of Gifts. “It was inspiring to see so many local business owners committed to growing together and supporting one another.”

The event was emceed by local business promoter Chaim Perlowitz, who kept the program engaging and energized throughout the morning.

With overwhelming attendance and enthusiastic feedback, Greenstein says this summit is just the beginning of expanded business programming for the Boro Park community.

For more information about future business initiatives and upcoming events, visit www.bpjcc.org.

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