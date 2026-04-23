Lebanon Seeks One-Month Ceasefire Extension With Israel In U.S.-Mediated Talks



Lebanon is expected to request a one-month extension of the current ceasefire with Israel during U.S.-mediated talks taking place today in Washington.

Participants are expected to include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lebanon’s ambassador to the U.S., Israel’s ambassador to Washington, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Lebanon is also expected to ask Israel to halt bombardments in areas where Israeli forces remain and commit to maintaining the truce.

The talks follow an earlier round held last week, reported to be the first such discussions between Lebanon and Israel since 1993.