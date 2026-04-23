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Meta To Cut 10% Of Workforce, About 8,000 Jobs, Amid AI Spending Push

Meta said it will cut 10% of its workforce, or roughly 8,000 employees, as the company moves to boost efficiency and offset heavy spending on artificial intelligence.

The layoffs are scheduled for May 20, according to an internal memo, and Meta also plans to cancel about 6,000 open positions it had intended to fill.

The cuts come as CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues investing aggressively in AI talent and infrastructure, including large language models and chatbots. Meta had nearly 79,000 employees at the start of the year.

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