U.S. Freezes $344M in Crypto Linked to Iran Amid Escalating Pressure on Tehran



U.S. freezes $344 million in cryptocurrency linked to Iran

The Trump administration has frozen $344 million in cryptocurrency it says was tied to Iran as Washington increases economic pressure on Tehran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said multiple digital wallets connected to Iran were sanctioned, with officials claiming the funds were linked to Iranian exchanges and intermediary addresses tied to wallets associated with Iran’s central bank.

Officials said the move is aimed at disrupting financial networks used by Tehran as negotiations and regional tensions continue.