NBC News: Iran Retaliation Strikes Hit Multiple U.S. Bases Across Middle East, Causing Billions in Damage



NBC News reports Iran’s wartime retaliation caused major damage to U.S. military facilities across the Middle East, with the scale of destruction said to be greater than publicly acknowledged.

•⁠ ⁠Strikes reportedly hit warehouses, command centers, aircraft hangars, runways, radar systems, communications sites, and dozens of aircraft.

•⁠ ⁠An Iranian F-5 fighter jet reportedly struck Camp Buehring in Kuwait, a rare successful fighter jet attack on a U.S. base.

•⁠ ⁠Casualties were limited after prior evacuations, but AEI estimates more than 100 targets across 11 bases were hit, with repair costs exceeding $5 billion.