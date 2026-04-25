Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NBC News: Iran Retaliation Strikes Hit Multiple U.S. Bases Across Middle East, Causing Billions in Damage


NBC News reports Iran’s wartime retaliation caused major damage to U.S. military facilities across the Middle East, with the scale of destruction said to be greater than publicly acknowledged.

•⁠ ⁠Strikes reportedly hit warehouses, command centers, aircraft hangars, runways, radar systems, communications sites, and dozens of aircraft.

•⁠ ⁠An Iranian F-5 fighter jet reportedly struck Camp Buehring in Kuwait, a rare successful fighter jet attack on a U.S. base.

•⁠ ⁠Casualties were limited after prior evacuations, but AEI estimates more than 100 targets across 11 bases were hit, with repair costs exceeding $5 billion.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 CHASDEI HASHEM: Missing Woman In Los Angeles With Dementia Found Alive After Massive Rockland Chaveirim Search

BY POPULAR DEMAND: YWN Launches Official WhatsApp Channel

Mamdani Set to Veto School Buffer Zone Bill, Sparking Concern in Jewish Community

TRAGEDY IN BNEI BRAK: 11-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Injuries from Iranian Missile Strike On Erev Pesach

DISGUSTING: Rabidly Antisemitic Candidate Info Pamphlet Mailed To Millions Of California Voters

BIBI SHOCKS NATION: Netanyahu Reveals Cancer Battle, Says He Is Now Cancer-Free

MAXIMUM PRESSURE: U.S. Economic Squeeze on Iran Nears Breaking Point, Expert Warns

Wannabe Terrorist Charged In Plot To “Kill As Many Jews As Possible” In Attack On Reform Temple

U.S. Weighing Strikes on Iranian Naval Assets, Energy Infrastructure if Ceasefire Fails

U.S. Special Forces Soldier Involved In Maduro Raid Charged After Profiting $400K Off Betting On The Operation