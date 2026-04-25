Donald Trump: U.S. to Lead China in AI and Crypto, Calls Crypto “Big Industry”

POTUS: “We want to beat China at the industry. We’re leading with crypto, we’re leading with AI, and I really feel I have an obligation… as a President, I have to be able to make sure that all of our industries do well. Crypto’s a big industry.”
POTUS: “We want to beat China at the industry. We’re leading with crypto, we’re leading with AI, and I really feel I have an obligation… as a President, I have to be able to make sure that all of our industries do well. Crypto’s a big industry.”
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