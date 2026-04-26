Plane Crash After Takeoff Kills North Dakota Lawmaker Liz Conmy and Pilot

A small plane crashed and erupted into a massive fireball moments after taking off from Crystal Airport on Saturday, killing both people on board. Authorities identified the victims as North Dakota State Representative Liz Conmy and the pilot.
A small plane crashed and erupted into a massive fireball moments after taking off from Crystal Airport on Saturday, killing both people on board. Authorities identified the victims as North Dakota State Representative Liz Conmy and the pilot.
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