Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Plane Crash After Takeoff Kills North Dakota Lawmaker Liz Conmy and Pilot

A small plane crashed and erupted into a massive fireball moments after taking off from Crystal Airport on Saturday, killing both people on board. Authorities identified the victims as North Dakota State Representative Liz Conmy and the pilot.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨DRAMATIC DECISION: Meron Lag BaOmer Event Effectively Canceled; Attendance Capped at 1,500

Israel and U.S. to Launch Defense Aid Talks Next Month as $38 Billion Deal Nears End

UNITED AGAINST TORAH: Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid To Run Together In Israel’s Next Elections

WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau At Ponavezh: “Yeshiva Bochrim Will Not Go to the Army Under Any Circumstances”

Rav Zevadia Cohen Is Elected As Chief Rabbi Of Tel Aviv-Yafo

Nearly Half of Young Americans View U.S.-Israel Relationship as a Burden, Harvard Poll Finds

“Friendly Federal Assassin”: Gunman’s Manifesto Details Plan to Kill President Trump At White House Correspondents Dinner

HY’D: IDF Soldier Sgt. Idan Fooks Hy’d Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Six Wounded

Ministers Slam A-G For Targeting Chareidim: “Are You Demanding Sanctions Against Arabs?”

🚨 Israel’s High Court In Dramatic Ruling: “Impose Economic Sanctions On Bnei Torah & Their Families”