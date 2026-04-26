Sen. Tillis Signals Support for Warsh After DOJ Assurances on Powell Probe

Q: Pirro says she’s willing to reopen a criminal investigation into Powell. You just heard the AG leave the door open too. But will you now vote yes to confirm Kevin Warsh?
Sen. Tillis: I am now prepared to vote yes, with assurances from the DOJ…
Q: Pirro says she’s willing to reopen a criminal investigation into Powell. You just heard the AG leave the door open too. But will you now vote yes to confirm Kevin Warsh?
Sen. Tillis: I am now prepared to vote yes, with assurances from the DOJ…
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